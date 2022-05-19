Cannes 2022: Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov: 'We're fighting for Russian culture'

By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Magali FAURE | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Clémence DELFAURE | Video by: Eve JACKSON Follow

He's probably the most awaited director at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Dissident filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is the only Russian with a film in the official selection. In previous years, Russia banned him from going to Cannes. Now in exile in Berlin, his film "Tchaikovsky’s Wife" is competing for the top prize. Eve Jackson speaks to him about what it means to be there in person, why his film is not about Tchaikovsky's homosexuality and why it's important to defend Russian culture.