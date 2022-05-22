Cannes 2022: Palme d'Or-winning director Ruben Oslund on his satire of the super-rich

By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Marion CHAVAL

FRANCE 24 speaks to a director who previously won the top honour at Cannes, the Palme d’Or, for his film "The Square". Swedish filmmaker Ruben Oslund’s new dark comedy "Triangle of Sadness" is a satire of the super-rich that questions what it is to be a man in today’s world. With Eve Jackson he talks about the crisis of the privileged white male, why he likes awkward situations and why women and men should split the bill.