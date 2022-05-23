Cannes 2022: Irish actress Jessie Buckley talks 'Men’

10:07 ENCORE! © France 24

By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Magali FAURE | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM

Our guest was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" and has become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about rising talents. Irish actress Jessie Buckley is here in Cannes with a social horror movie that studies the malice of men. Buckley speaks to Eve Jackson about Alex Garland’s film "Men", why women are constantly torn between assumed responsibility and their own desires, and working in the delicious English countryside.