Cannes 2022: Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa on the lessons of history

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Marion CHAVAL | Renaud LEFORT
Is it ever morally acceptable to exploit civilians as a weapon of war? That's the question at the heart of Sergei Loznitsa’s latest documentary, "The Natural History of Destruction". The Ukrainian filmmaker tells us how, on February 24, his country was thrust 80 years into the past as the Russians invaded, reviving painful memories of World War II. We also discuss President Volodymyr Zelensky's visibility on the world stage and the role of festivals like Cannes when it comes to sending a strong political message to the world.

Loznitsa's film "Donbas" won the "Un Certain Regard" prize at Cannes in 2018, and "Babi Yar: Context" saw him awarded the Golden Eye prize in 2021.

