Cannes 2022: 'Normal People' star Paul Mescal on his role in 'Aftersun'

By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Magali FAURE | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Renaud LEFORT

He became an overnight star with the TV series "Normal People", which came out while many of us were lockdown in our homes. Irish actor Paul Mescal is in Cannes with two films at this year's festival. One of them is "Aftersun", a rare father and daughter drama directed by Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells. The pair sat down with FRANCE 24's Eve Jackson.