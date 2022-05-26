Cannes 2022: Noomi Rapace on her Cannes Film Festival jury experience

12:56 ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Magali FAURE | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Clémence DELFAURE

FRANCE 24's Jennifer Ben Brahim meets the actress who was launched to international stardom as Lisbeth Salander in the "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". Swedish actress Noomi Rapace is on the jury that will decide which film gets the big prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She has to watch 21 films in 12 days. We also meet actress Sarwat Gilani, who stars in Pakistan’s first ever film at Cannes. "Joyland" is a daring portrait of a transgender dancer.