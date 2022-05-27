Cannes 2022: ‘We need to love where we are at every age,’ Andie MacDowell says

By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Magali FAURE | Natacha MILLERET | Clémence DELFAURE 1 min

She's well known for her roles in "Groundhog Day", "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Love After Love" and she recently appeared in the hit TV series "Maid" with her daughter Margaret Qualley. As an ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Andie MacDowell speaks to FRANCE 24's Eve Jackson about aging in Hollywood and how she missed the festival in Cannes the year her film "Sex, Lies and Videotape" won the Palme d'Or, because she didn't feel confident in her post-baby body.