Cannes 2022: First a Square now a triangle, Ruben Östlund wins the Palme d’Or for a second time

By: Eve JACKSON | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Marion CHAVAL | Clémence DELFAURE

The jury, chaired by Vincent Lindon, has unveiled its winners for the 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Swedish director Ruben Östlund received the Palme d'Or for the film "Triangle of Sadness", a funny and cruel prank on wealthy industrialists and influencers. Two films tied for the Cannes Grand Prix: "Close" by Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont and "Stars at Noon" by French director Claire Denis.