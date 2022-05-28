Cannes 2022: First a Square now a triangle, Ruben Östlund wins the Palme d’Or for a second time
The jury, chaired by Vincent Lindon, has unveiled its winners for the 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Swedish director Ruben Östlund received the Palme d'Or for the film "Triangle of Sadness", a funny and cruel prank on wealthy industrialists and influencers. Two films tied for the Cannes Grand Prix: "Close" by Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont and "Stars at Noon" by French director Claire Denis.
Iranian actress Zar Amir-Ebrahimi received the Best Actress award for her role in Ali Abbasi's thriller "Nights of Mashhad" and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho won Best Actor for his role in "Broker" by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.
