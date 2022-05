Cannes Film Festival 2022: Highlights from the 75th edition

13:59 ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

By: Magali FAURE | Renaud LEFORT | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM

Twelve days of cinema, with 21 films in competition but only one Palme d'Or: the top prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival went to Swedish director Ruben Östlund for his social satire "Triangle of Sadness". FRANCE 24 followed the festival from start to finish. We bring you the highlights of our coverage of this 75th edition.