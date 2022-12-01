Olafur Eliasson on how art can inform and bring change

11:24 ENCORE! © France 24

Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson is known for his large-scale installations that challenge people to rethink the way they see world issues, especially global warming. His immersive works have been shown around the world, from Paris to Tokyo. Eliasson talks to FRANCE 24 about his latest exhibition "Trembling Horizons" at the Castello di Rivoli museum of contemporary art in Turin, Italy. Also on the programme, we go out and about in Paris with street artist Seth. Plus we visit a new exhibition in the south of France showing the voluptuous art of Niki de Saint Phalle.