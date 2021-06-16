Euro 2020

Mats Hummels' own goal gives France 1-0 win over Germany

By: Simon HARDING
For their opening Euro 2021 match, world champions France edged Germany 1-0 thanks to an own goal from German defender Mats Hummels in the 20th minute. Later in the match, both Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema had goals ruled offside, a sign of the strength of the French side. Also in Group F, holders Portugal enjoyed an easy 3-0 win over Hungary as captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top European Championship goal scorer. 

Sports editor Simon Harding and journalist Firas El Echi give their analysis.

