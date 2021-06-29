Euro 2021

Euro 2021: Switzerland knock out France in tense penalty shootout

EURO 2021
By: Simon HARDING
At the end of a thrilling game, Switzerland made history by eliminating world champions France and winning their first knockout match since 1938. France's Kylian Mbappé missed the decisive penalty in the shootout. Meanwhile, Spain edged Croatia in an eight-goal thriller in the other last 16 clash. Get all the analysis with our sports editor Simon Harding and journalist Ruben Slagter.

