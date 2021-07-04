Euro 2021

Euro 2021 round up: England trounce Ukraine to play Denmark in semi-finals

By: Selina SYKES
The Three Lions are through to their first semi-final at the Euro in 25 years after easily beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome. They’ll face Denmark who edged past the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku to continue their fairytale after a difficult start following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their opening game.

>> England thrash Ukraine 4-0 to face Denmark in Euro semi-final

