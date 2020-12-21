Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#United Kingdom
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
Eye on Africa

Tensions in Central African Republic: Russia, Rwanda send troops after alleged coup attempt

Issued on:

JTA
JTA © france24
By: Wassim Cornet | Tatiana REITER
12 min

In this edition, the Central African Republic accuses former leader François Bozizé of staging an attempted coup, as the government says Rwanda and Russia have sent in troops to counter a surge in violence. We speak to Paul Melly, a researcher at Chatham House, about the situation. Also, a new strain of the coronavirus has led to a rise in cases in South Africa, as several countries impose restrictions on flights to and from the rainbow nation. And, thousands of Kenyan doctors go on strike as they demand better working conditions and more personal protective equipment.

Advertising

Produced by Tatiana REITER and Wassim CORNET.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.