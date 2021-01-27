Covid-19: South Africa hopes to vaccinate 40 million people this year

EYE ON AFRICA © FRANCE 24

By: Georja Calvin-Smith Follow | Laura DI BIASIO 12 min

South Africa has still not managed to kick off a vaccination campaign even as there are concerns that the official death rate from the pandemic may be vastly underestimated. In DR Congo, the parliament votes out the prime minister in a motion of no confidence. The move is a victory for President Felix Tshisekedi as he tries to step out of the shadow of his predecessor Joseph Kabila. And finally, we take you to a Gabonese mining town that sits above an estimated quarter of global reserves of manganese but is struggling with glaring inequality.