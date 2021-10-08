Eye on Africa

Africa-France summit: Fresh voices and ideas for a new balance of power
France is trying to reshape its relationship with Africa. It’s all about new generations, new outlooks and a new balance of power. French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants every aspect of French-African ties to evolve past some still weighty colonial baggage. These fresh conversations need fresh voices. Ahead of a major Africa-France summit in the southern French city of Montpellier, hundreds of young leaders from across Africa have come to Paris to share their views with their French contemporaries.
FRANCE 24 spoke to Pierrick Chabi, founder of the Wakatoon digital animation app, and Uche Pedro, founder of the Nigerian digital media platform BellaNaija.
