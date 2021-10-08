Africa-France summit: Fresh voices and ideas for a new balance of power

EYE ON AFRICA © FRANCE 24

By: Georja Calvin-Smith Follow | Laura DI BIASIO

France is trying to reshape its relationship with Africa. It’s all about new generations, new outlooks and a new balance of power. French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants every aspect of French-African ties to evolve past some still weighty colonial baggage. These fresh conversations need fresh voices. Ahead of a major Africa-France summit in the southern French city of Montpellier, hundreds of young leaders from across Africa have come to Paris to share their views with their French contemporaries.