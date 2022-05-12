Eye on Africa

Morocco's oases threatened by desertification

By: Georja Calvin-Smith Follow | Laura DI BIASIO

In tonight's edition: As the COP15 conference in Ivory Coast continues to discuss the threat of desertification, researchers warn that human behaviour has left billions around the world facing water scarcity. Also, Nigeria's national petroleum companies agree to supply jet fuel to the country's airlines. Operators had been prepared to stop all domestic flights due to rising fuel prices. And we speak to Nigerian director Abba Makama, who's just wrapped up Nollywood Week here in Paris.