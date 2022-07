Algeria marks 60 years since end of French colonial rule

By: Georja Calvin-Smith | Laura DI BIASIO

As Algeria marks 60 years of independence from France, we take a closer look at the deep diplomatic and social tensions that exist between the two countries. From the enduring pain over atrocities committed during colonial rule to calls for reform from within Algeria, the country has had a bumpy six decades. Yet July 5, the official date of independence, still sparks a deep, if complex, sense of pride for many Algerians.