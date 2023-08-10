Eye on Africa

ECOWAS activates standby force for a possible military intervention in Niger

12:27 Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, center first row, poses for a group photo with other West African leaders before an ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan) © Gbemiga Olamikan/AP

Niger's junta announces a new government and reportedly threatens to kill ousted president Mohamed Bazoum if foreign military pressure is used against them, as regional leaders order the deployment of a standby force. Also, Tunisia and Libya split responsibility for hundreds of black African migrants stranded at their shared border. Finally Gambian musician Maryama Cham is a rare female voice in a male-dominated industry and has been gaining fans at home and abroad.