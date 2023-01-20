Arab Institute hold vogue party to celebrate the LGBT+ community in Paris

06:00 FASHION © Valentin Bourgault

By: Pascal MOURIER | Media TV

It’s time to Vogue! At the "Habibi, revolutions of love" exhibition at the Arab World Institute in Paris, a huge party celebrating LGBT+ culture across the Arab world brought joy to the French capital. What better way to pay homage to tolerance and love in the Arab World than an evening celebrating the revolutionary Vogue dance (the origins of voguing was in the 1980s by the black and Latinx queer communities) from NYC? Are we really free to love wherever we are in the world? To often the answer is “no”. It is frequently even more difficult when you live in an Arab-Muslim country. FRANCE 24 went along to celebrate, but we also found out that it is as political as ever.