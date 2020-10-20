How farming is drying up Arizona's water supplies

In this part of Arizona, large-scale farms have control over the water. These wells pump tremendous amounts for producing alfalfa, a plant used for animal feed. © France 2

By: FRANCE 2 | James VASINA 5 min

With a lack of restrictions on water use, owners of some large-scale farms in the United States are drying up underground water tables. All they have to do is buy the land to have access to as much free water as they want. In Arizona, farm owners and ranchers are digging ever deeper to irrigate their land, leaving other residents with low water reserves. Meanwhile, parts of the land have caved in, collapsing as the water is pumped up from beneath. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's James Vasina.