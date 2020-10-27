Can women disappointed by Donald Trump swing the 2020 US election?

By: FRANCE 2 | Emerald MAXWELL 5 min

With one week to go until the US presidential election, we look at the so-called "rage moms" who could tip the balance. They are mothers who voted for Donald Trump last time, but have been left angry and disappointed. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell.