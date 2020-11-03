US elections: How Donald Trump has rolled out red carpet for wealthiest Americans

Less than a year after being sworn into office, Donald Trump lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent. Businessman Jeff Hinkle says it was about time. © France 2

By: Wassim Cornet | FRANCE 2 5 min

Donald Trump's presidency has been resolutely pro-business, with massive tax cuts, as well as tax breaks to attract investors near low-income urban areas. According to his supporters, such policies have helped lower the US poverty rate by two points over the past four years. Others argue that Trump's efforts to create a permissive fiscal climate have just one goal: to woo an elite group of super-wealthy Americans, one that the incumbent president has always portrayed himself as being part of. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Wassim Cornet.