Could the US soon enter the final days of Obamacare?

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Pierrick LEURENT | Valérie DEFERT | Ryan Thompson 7 min

The US Supreme Court will soon review the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. More commonly known as Obamacare, it was one of the most ambitious reforms in US history and expanded healthcare access for millions of Americans. But the recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett now gives conservatives a near-absolute majority to repeal the law. This has been Donald Trump's objective since 2016. Now, as early as December, 50 million Americans with serious medical conditions could lose their health insurance. Our California correspondents report.