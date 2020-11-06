In southern Madagascar, people are dying of hunger

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Gaëlle BORGIA 6 min

Famine is once again ravaging the south of the island of Madagascar. Victims of drought, poor governance, predatory businesses but also rural banditry, hundreds of thousands of people are acutely malnourished and in desperate need of food relief. Locals say at least 15 people have starved to death, including several children, but experts believe the real figure could be much higher. The authorities have been caught off guard by the disastrous situation. Gaëlle Borgia reports.