In war-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, civilians find strength in their faith

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Luke SHRAGO | Tarek KAI 5 min

In the war-torn disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, our reporters Luke Shrago and Tarek Kaï recently saw first-hand how local Armenians are bolstered by their Christian faith. Religion gives them the strength to keep going, despite the weeks-long conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. From weddings to group prayers, plus food and clothing for those in need, the church has a strong presence in their daily lives.