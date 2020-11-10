 Skip to main content
In war-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, civilians find strength in their faith

By: Luke SHRAGO | Tarek KAI
In the war-torn disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, our reporters Luke Shrago and Tarek Kaï recently saw first-hand how local Armenians are bolstered by their Christian faith. Religion gives them the strength to keep going, despite the weeks-long conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. From weddings to group prayers, plus food and clothing for those in need, the church has a strong presence in their daily lives.

Editor's note: this report was filmed before the Azerbaijani army entered the strategic town of Shushi and prior to the announcement of a ceasefire.

