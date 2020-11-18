Agribusiness is devouring Brazil's 'Cerrado' savanna

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Fanny LOTHAIRE | Louise RAULAIS | Tim VICKERY 8 min

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazilian soybeans have never sold so well, due to a fall in the value of Brazil's currency and trade tensions between the US and China. Production in the world's largest exporter reached a record level this year, particularly in the western part of Bahia state. But the development of intensive agriculture has eaten up 50 percent of the vegetation of the "Cerrado", a type of tropical savanna. As a result, water resources have been depleted, ecosystems destroyed and small farming communities dispossessed. Our Brazil correspondents report.