Skip to main content
Live
#Ethiopia
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
Focus

Agribusiness is devouring Brazil's 'Cerrado' savanna

Issued on: Modified:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Fanny LOTHAIRE | Louise RAULAIS | Tim VICKERY
8 min

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazilian soybeans have never sold so well, due to a fall in the value of Brazil's currency and trade tensions between the US and China. Production in the world's largest exporter reached a record level this year, particularly in the western part of Bahia state. But the development of intensive agriculture has eaten up 50 percent of the vegetation of the "Cerrado", a type of tropical savanna. As a result, water resources have been depleted, ecosystems destroyed and small farming communities dispossessed. Our Brazil correspondents report.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.