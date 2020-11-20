Black American cowboys reconquer their legacy

By: FRANCE 2 | Emerald MAXWELL

African-American cowboys don't quite fit the Wild West stereotype many conjure up. In fact though, after the American Civil War, Blacks accounted for up to a third of cowboys, helping to forge the American West. Most were freed slaves who chose the tough job of herding cattle, which also embodied freedom. This reality has often been hidden, ignored or overlooked in American history books and pop culture, but Black cowboys are today proudly riding to reconquer their legacy. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell.