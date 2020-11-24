Skip to main content
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of using banned weapons

By: Luke SHRAGO | Romeo LANGLOIS | Mohamed FARHAT Follow
After six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, a Russian-brokered ceasefire has resulted in a military victory for Azerbaijan. But Yerevan now accuses Baku of using cluster bombs, which are banned under international law, and white phosphorus, a devastating incendiary weapon. FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago, Roméo Langlois and Mohamed Farhat bring us this exclusive report from Yerevan's military hospital, where French-Armenian volunteers are gathering evidence.

Warning: viewers may find some images in this report distressing.

 

 

