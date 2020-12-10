The challenges of integration for unaccompanied migrants in Italy
Issued on: Modified:
In recent years, tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrants have arrived in Italy, without their parents or family. These children and teenagers represent a particularly vulnerable category of immigrants. Their living arrangements and education are organised around a system that helps develop a personalised approach, including a legal guardian. Part of the local population also helps these youngsters integrate into Italian society. Our correspondents report from Palermo, on the southern Italian island of Sicily.
Advertising
Programme prepared by Patrick Lovett
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe