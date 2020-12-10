Skip to main content
The challenges of integration for unaccompanied migrants in Italy

By: Natalia MENDOZA | Danilo ARNONE | Charlotte DAVAN WETTON
In recent years, tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrants have arrived in Italy, without their parents or family. These children and teenagers represent a particularly vulnerable category of immigrants. Their living arrangements and education are organised around a system that helps develop a personalised approach, including a legal guardian. Part of the local population also helps these youngsters integrate into Italian society. Our correspondents report from Palermo, on the southern Italian island of Sicily.

