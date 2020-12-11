Skip to main content
The human cost of Armenia's defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Romeo LANGLOIS | Wassim Cornet | Mohamed FARHAT Follow
Last month, a Russian-brokered ceasefire brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict left thousands dead and forced tens of thousands more to flee their homes. In the aftermath of the war, some in Armenia are still searching for family members who are yet to be accounted for. FRANCE 24's Roméo Langlois and Mohamed Farhat report.

Programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Wassim Cornet

