Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Arab Spring
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
Focus

Tunisia still faces major economic challenges, a decade after the revolution

Issued on: Modified:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Lilia BLAISE | Hamdi TLILI | Fadil ALIRIZA
6 min

It's been exactly ten years since Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest at police harassment, sparking the Tunisian revolution and what became the Arab Spring. But even today, Tunisia's economy remains extremely fragile, with hundreds of thousands of graduates without work and the Covid-19 pandemic making matters worse. Our correspondents travelled to several regions of the country and found that the demands of the revolution – social justice, employment and dignity – remain unfulfilled.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Emerald Maxwell and James Vasina.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.