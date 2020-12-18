Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Nigeria
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
Focus

South Korea finds creative ways to fight Covid-19

Issued on: Modified:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Constantin SIMON | Justin McCURRY | Florian NÉMARD | Sejeong LEE
6 min

For the third straight day, South Korea has reported more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases. Although the country is facing a third wave of the coronavirus, cases and deaths remain relatively low compared to other parts of the world. In addition to face masks and social distancing, South Korea has used patrols, robots and makeshift ICUs to stop the spread of the virus. But critics say the strategy has curtailed personal freedoms. Our correspondents report.

Advertising

>> South Korea reports more than 1,000 new Covid-19 infections for a third straight day

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and James Vasina.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.