One year on from Australia's massive bushfires, have lessons been learned?

'The structure of the forest is fundamentally altered. It's going to take decades, maybe even centuries for recovery to occur because it [the fire] has been so ferocious. This is a window into the future and it's not pretty,' warns ecologist Mark Graham. © FRANCE 24

By: Richelle HARRISON PLESSE | Gregory Plesse 7 min

One year ago, Australia was grappling with catastrophic bushfires during its hottest and driest year on record. Dubbed "Black Summer", the blazes scorched more than 18 million hectares of land and killed or displaced nearly three billion animals. The crisis also fuelled fierce debate over whether the disaster was exacerbated by climate change. So have the lessons been learned from last year? Our Australia correspondents Richelle Harrison and Gregory Plesse report.