Taking stock of Tunisian democracy, 10 years after the revolution

By: Lilia BLAISE | Hamdi TLILI | Fadil ALIRIZA 6 min

January 14, 2011 was a historic day for Tunisia. After 29 days of an unprecedented uprising, and in the first of the Arab Spring revolutions, dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was toppled by his own people. A decade on, how is Tunisia's young democracy faring? Free elections have been held, but politics are often tumultuous. Some 13 different governments have run the country in the decade since the revolution, amid an ongoing economic crisis. Our correspondents spoke to ordinary Tunisians, as well as politicians and activists, to get their point of view on their country's democracy.