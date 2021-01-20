Skip to main content
'Disunited States': Baltimore, a symbol of the challenges awaiting Joe Biden

By: Fanny ALLARD | Kethevane GORJESTANI | Matthieu MABIN
As Joe Biden is sworn in as 46th president of the United States, we take you to Baltimore, Maryland. Donald Trump repeatedly attacked the city during his time in office, referring to Baltimore as "the worst in the nation". Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, social inequality and the ghosts of segregation, with communities disfigured by poverty and crime, the city is a potent symbol of many of the issues which need to be addressed by the new US president. Our correspondents Fanny Allard, Matthieu Mabin and Kethevane Gorjestani report on the hopes of local Baltimore residents.

