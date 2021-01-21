Skip to main content
Live
#Joe Biden
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
Focus

A silent death: Residents of Brazilian town of Santo Amaro poisoned by lead

Issued on:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Pierre LE DUFF | Louise RAULAIS | Lucinda ELLIOTT
7 min

In a remote town in Brazil's Bahia State, a health and environmental disaster linked to industrial pollution has been going on for decades. A lead smelter that opened in 1960 and closed in the 1990s continues to poison residents of Santo Amaro. They have rarely succeeded in getting justice, and time is running out: former employees are suffering from illnesses linked to their constant exposure to the metal. Our correspondents went to meet former factory worker Adailson Pereira Moura, who is fighting tirelessly for victims to receive compensation before it's too late.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.