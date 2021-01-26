Isolated and depressed: Being a student in France in times of Covid-19

18-year-old Ivo has never set foot in a lecture hall. Unlike high school students, or those on technical courses, he hasn't had any in-person tutorials since the second lockdown. © FRANCE 24

By: Camille PAUVAREL | Julien CHEHIDA | Noémie ROCHE | Ellen GAINSFORD 7 min

Students have been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and those here in France are no exception. Starved of social contact and with no in-person lessons for months, many are feeling isolated and frustrated. The crisis has also affected them financially and some are struggling to make ends meet. FRANCE 24's Noémie Roche and Julien Chehida went to meet several students, who are trying hard to remain positive despite the difficult circumstances.