French employees donate their annual leave to help the homeless

By: Claire PACCALIN | Joanna SITRUK 5 min

The Covid-19 pandemic is increasing inequality across the world and France is no exception. "The Company of Possibilities", an organisation launched by a businessman in the French city of Lyon, is generating funds to help the most vulnerable by appealing to local businesses and their employees. The latter are given the opportunity to give up a day or more of paid annual leave. Their employer donates that day's pay to "The Company of Possibilities", which uses the money to fund projects that help the homeless. FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin and Joanna Sitruk report from Lyon.