Victims of incest slowly break code of silence and shame

By: Eléonore VANEL | Erika OLAVARRIA | Emerald MAXWELL | Patrick LOVETT 8 min

One in 10 French people claim to have been a victim of incest, according to a survey that shocked the country in November 2020. This came after a top academic was accused of sexually abusing his stepson for years with impunity. The hashtag #MeTooInceste became a rallying cry, with tens of thousands of people sharing their stories. The French government has now set up an independent commission to combat the ultimate taboo. Shame and the fear of tarnishing the family name are factors that perpetuate a cycle of abuse, secrecy and denial. Our team spoke to several victims of incest.