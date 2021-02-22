A controversial 'morality brigade' in southern Thailand

By: Didier GRUEL | Constantin SIMON | Tuwaedaniya MERINGING

The far south of Thailand, on the border with Malaysia, is a Muslim-majority region in a largely Buddhist country. In the town of Yaha, authorities recently set up patrols to enforce strict sharia law. Police now search for young people out holding hands or walking together in the street without adult supervision. Local politicians say it's a way to counter what they are calling a "crisis of morality" among the young. FRANCE 24's Didier Gruel, Constantin Simon and Tuwaedaniya Meringing report.