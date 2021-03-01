Targeted assassinations on the rise in Afghanistan

By: Shahzaib WAHLAH | Sonia GHEZALI

Almost 20 years after the US-led intervention in Afghanistan that ousted the Taliban, the security situation is getting worse almost every day, amid a new campaign of targeted assassinations. Although peace negotiations between the Taliban and Afghanistan resumed again last week, they are failing to prevent violence on the ground. For a time, the capital Kabul was a more or less spared the chaos, but that era seems to be over, especially with an approaching deadline for US troop withdrawal. Our correspondents report.