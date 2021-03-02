Could the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to bullfighting in Spain?

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Sarah MORRIS | Anaïs GUÉRARD 7 min

In Spain, bullfighting has existed for centuries. Although often criticised for its cruelty, it nevertheless continues and only the region of Catalonia has banned the practice. But the Covid-19 crisis has hit the sector hard, with no bullfights able to take place. Jobs are on the line and those rearing bulls for fights are also struggling. Meanwhile, bullfighting is seeing a fall in popularity among young people. Could all this lead to the demise of the controversial practice? Our Madrid correspondents report.