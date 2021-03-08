Students in France speak out about scourge of sexual assault

In France in 2019, one in 10 female students was a victim of sexual assault. One in 20 was raped. © FRANCE 24

By: Fadile BHAYAT Follow | Wassim Cornet | Anna PEREIRA | Héloïse MÉLAN 7 min

In the past few weeks and months, female students at Sciences Po, one of France's most prestigious higher education institutions, have flooded social media with their stories of sexual assault. The hashtag they used was #SciencesPorcs, which combine's the school's name with the French word for "pigs". Sadly, these incidents are not restricted to the country's elite universities. Sexual assault is a widespread problem facing female students in France, as our team reports.