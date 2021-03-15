Ten years into the Syrian conflict: Azaz, a city under Turkish control

At every checkpoint, at every intersection, the revolutionary Syrian flag flies next to the Turkish crescent and star. © France24

By: Ludovic DE FOUCAUD | Hussein Assad 6 min

Ten years have passed since the Syrian uprising began. Although President Bashar al-Assad is still in power in Damascus, entire sections of the country are now out of his control, and Syria has been split into several zones that are under foreign influence. Since 2016, Turkey, has conducted several military operations on Syrian territory and is now effectively in control of entire regions. FRANCE 24 was granted exclusive access to the Syrian, but Turkish-controlled city of Azaz, just south of the Turkish border. Watch our report by Ludovic de Foucaud and Hussein Assad.