Meet the activists freeing animals from French factory farms

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Karina CHABOUR | James VASINA 9 min

The number of groups engaging in direct action for animal welfare and animal rights is on the rise in France. Many of them don't approve of violent tactics and instead focus on "freeing" animals such as pigs and cows from factory farms, blocking slaughterhouses and filming the conditions in which animals are kept – whether they're raised for food or any other form of exploitation. In doing so, these activists risk prison sentences and hefty fines, but that isn't stopping them. FRANCE 24's Karina Chabour and James Vasina report on their strategy and motivations.