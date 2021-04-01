George Floyd murder trial: A turning point for justice in the US?

This neighbourhood in South Minneapolis is where Floyd took his final breath with Chauvin's knee on his neck. © FRANCE 24

By: Fanny ALLARD | Kethevane GORJESTANI 6 min

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd on May 25, 2020, opened on March 8 in the US city of Minneapolis. After a two-week-long jury selection process, the first witnesses took the stand on March 29. Chauvin is facing three charges, including second- and third-degree murder. With the world watching, Floyd's family and racial justice activists are hoping this trial will be a turning point for how justice is served in the country. Our US correspondents Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani report.