Managing Jordan's water resources: A monumental challenge

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Clovis CASALI Follow | Karim HAKIKI | Achraf ABID 8 min

In this edition we look at a resource becoming ever scarcer across the world: water. In Jordan, where it has been a source of concern for centuries, climate change and the effects of industrialisation are today taking a heavy toll. The kingdom is trying to find solutions to bring clean water to its people but also to save one of its natural wonders: the Dead Sea. In a Middle East marked by conflicts and tensions between neighbouring countries, only regional cooperation seems likely to avoid future water wars. FRANCE 24's Karim Hakiki, Achraf Abid and Clovis Casali report.