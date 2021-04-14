Focus

Canada: Quebec's ambitions for energy transition

Critics say Canada has not done enough to fulfil the Paris climate accord. The country is trying to accelerate its efforts to move towards cleaner energies.
By: Gloria Henriquez | François RIHOUAY
With its extensive network of hydroelectric dams, the Canadian province of Quebec has long been the country's leading energy producer. It's now on a steady path to become North America's main supplier of renewable energy and related technologies. However – and perhaps not surprisingly – the people of Quebec rank among the biggest energy consumers on the planet, with a heavy carbon footprint. Our correspondents François Rihouay and Gloria Henriquez report on this contradiction.