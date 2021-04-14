Canada: Quebec's ambitions for energy transition

Critics say Canada has not done enough to fulfil the Paris climate accord. The country is trying to accelerate its efforts to move towards cleaner energies. © FRANCE 24

By: Gloria Henriquez | François RIHOUAY 6 min

With its extensive network of hydroelectric dams, the Canadian province of Quebec has long been the country's leading energy producer. It's now on a steady path to become North America's main supplier of renewable energy and related technologies. However – and perhaps not surprisingly – the people of Quebec rank among the biggest energy consumers on the planet, with a heavy carbon footprint. Our correspondents François Rihouay and Gloria Henriquez report on this contradiction.