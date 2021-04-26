Greece accused of illegal pushback of refugees at sea

At the border with Greek territorial waters, close to two dozen migrants are picked up by Turkish coast guards. © France 24

By: Ludovic DE FOUCAUD | Hussein Assad 5 min

In recent months, Greece has been accused of pushing back migrants in the Aegean Sea – an illegal practice meaning people who are trying to land on its islands are pushed back into Turkish territorial waters. Athens has rejected the accusations, denouncing a "campaign of denigration orchestrated by Ankara". In a deal with the European Union, Turkey has agreed to take in the migrants, but regularly communicates on Greece’s alleged pushback practices. A team of FRANCE 24 journalists reports alongside the Turkish coastguard.