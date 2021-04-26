Focus

Greece accused of illegal pushback of refugees at sea

At the border with Greek territorial waters, close to two dozen migrants are picked up by Turkish coast guards.
In recent months, Greece has been accused of pushing back migrants in the Aegean Sea – an illegal practice meaning people who are trying to land on its islands are pushed back into Turkish territorial waters. Athens has rejected the accusations, denouncing a "campaign of denigration orchestrated by Ankara". In a deal with the European Union, Turkey has agreed to take in the migrants, but regularly communicates on Greece’s alleged pushback practices. A team of FRANCE 24 journalists reports alongside the Turkish coastguard.